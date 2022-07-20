Kadapa: 18,081 beneficiaries receive Rs 9.7 cr

Kadapa/Rayachoti: As part of the State government's prestigious 'Navaratnalu,' as many as 18,081 eligible people who could not secure benefits earlier due to several reasons, have been benefited by Rs 9.70 crore under the biannual sanction programme (BASP) in YSR district on Tuesday after the Chief Minister launched the programme in Tadepalli.

Beneficiaries who participated in the video-conference lauded the Chief Minister for his initiative for introducing such an innovative programme.

One K Chinna Devi of Proddaturu said that she failed to secure the amount under Nathenna-Nestam last time for various reasons. She said that when she approached the local village secretariat, they recommended her name to the government and she secured the amount in the second phase. She was elated on receiving the benefit and said, "Thanks to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.".

K Lakshmi Narasimha of Mylavaram mandal said that his family has been enjoying all State government's benefits promptly. "Due to technical reasons my name was excluded from beneficiaries list for Nethanna Nestam last time. But this time I got it under BASP. "I remain grateful to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy forever," he said.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that all government schemes were being implemented in a transparent manner. He said that the eligible persons who failed to secure the government benefits earlier can represent to the administration and they would get them sanctioned the next time. Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu, Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy, Joint Collector Saikanth Varma and others were present. Meanwhile in Annamayya district, as many as 12,437 people received benefits like pensions, ration cards, house site pattas, benefits under YSR Kapu Nestam and YSR Arogyasri under the BASP on Tuesday.