Kadapa: 23 Delhi returnees test positive

Kadapa: District Medical & Health Officer N Umasundari said that 23 out of 28 positive cases in the district were Delhi returnees, who attended a religious congregation recently.

Addressing press conference here on Wednesday, she said out of 426 blood samples collected, 23 tested positive were identified as the participants of Tablighi Jammat conference at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. She said that remaining five cases got affected after their first contact with the Delhi returnees. However, the DM&HO said that the administration is on the job of identifying secondary contact from the five persons infected with coronavirus.

She said that the secondary contacts were being observed after putting them in home isolation. She further said that 4,941 persons, who returned to the district from various foreign countries, are being discharged after completion of 28 days quarantine period. She said positive cases were referred to isolation centres for medication, while suspected to quarantine centres for observation. The DM&HO also said that as many as 1,000 persons were kept under observation in 13 quarantine centres in the district. She said a COVID-19 hospital was also established in the district.

APMSIDC executive engineer K Satya Prabhakar said that as many as 1,600 Personal Protection Equipment kits, 27,600 N- 95 masks, 1,90,000 glouses are available in the district. Information and Public Relations Assistant Director Venugopala Reddy, Divisional PRO Purushotam and others were present.