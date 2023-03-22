Kadapa: Act immediately in cases of atrocities against SCs, STs

Kadapa (YSR District): The District Vigilance & Monitoring Committee (DV&MC) meeting chaired by Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju held here on Tuesday stressed the need for initiating steps to prevent discrimination against the Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes in the district.

The DV&MC also has decided to organise special grievance cell in the first hour during Spandana programme being conducted every Monday across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the police to respond at once and register First Information Report (FIR) immediately in case of atrocities against SCs and STs.

He said that as per the law, inquiry should be conducted at DSP level or equivalent cadre official in cases pertaining atrocities on SCs and STs.

While responding to the plea of the DV & MC members K Venkata Kishore and Nagananna related to pending land issues of downtrodden communities, the Collector said that a majority of representations received at Spandana programme were pertaining to land-grabbing. He said that police should pay special attention to resolve issues.

SP KKN Anburajan has said that police were organising special beats at all girls hostels, residential schools and monitoring the situation every evening.

Joint Collector CM Saikanth Varma said that following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, about 70 acres of land was allocated for burial grounds in 138 villages.

Kadapa, Badvel, Pulivendula RDOs Dharma Chandra Reddy, Venkataramana and Venkatesh respectively, Kadapa city DSP B Venkata Siva Reddy, BC Welfare Officer Brahmaiah, Housing PD Krishnaiah and others were present.