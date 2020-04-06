Kadapa: ADGP N Sridhar Rao urges people to Consider preventing coronavirus as social responsibility

Kadapa: Additional Director General of Police (welfare) N Sridhar Rao urged the people to consider prevention of Covid-19 as social responsibility.

The Additional DG was in Kadapa to inspect ongoing lockdown implementation and addressed a press conference on Sunday. He said that it will be a difficult task to tackle coronavirus without the cooperation of people. He appealed them to inform either police or other officials immediately after they noticed infected persons in their areas.

The DGP also said that that person who had returned from foreign countries or from Delhi need not fear to undergo tests for corona. They should join the quarantine centres and undergo tests which will help to protect them and their family members.

He said that 39 check posts were set up to prevent entry of vehicles and people from other areas in to the district.

As the number of positive cases are increasing in the district, the police have been implementing restrictions strictly, he said. He said that as per norms only one person will be allowed to purchase essential commodities. But in red zones, people will not be allowed to come out of their houses. He warned that stringent action will be initiated against the persons who violate the rules.

Earlier, he distributed sanitisers, masks and, gloves to police men and media persons at SP Office.