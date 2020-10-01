Kadapa: CPI seeks fair relief to Gandikota victims

Kadapa: CPI national secretary K Narayana has warned of intensifying agitation if the government fails to pay reasonable compensation to the Gandikota displaced families.

The CPI leader visited Tallaproddaturu village and extended solidarity to ongoing agitation of villagers on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is unfortunate that state government was trying to wash off its hands just by paying less compensation to the displaced families.

He recalled that the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had laid foundation stone for Gandikota reservoir after several Rayalaseema leaders sacrificed their lives in the interest of bringing Krishna waters to Kadapa district.

Later Y S Rajasekhar Reddy completed the project. The CPI leader said while YSR strived hard for the development of Dalits, his son Jagan Mohan Reddy was defaming his father's name after coming to power.

Narayana demanded the government to provide compensation by considering youth (both male and female) who crossed 18 years by this year-end instead of awarding Rs 10 lakh to one family. "CPI is not against storing 16 tmc ft water in Gandikota reservoir. But it is responsibility of government to protect the interests of displaced families," he said.