Kadapa: CTC organises one-day awareness camp for farmers

Kadapa (YSR District): In view of transforming Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) as Multi Service Centres (MSCs), following the directions of Ministry of Cooperation run under the Government of India, the Cooperative Training Centre(CTC) organised a virtual training programme to the farmers on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, CTC Principal and Deputy Registrar B Garappa said that districts like YSR, Annamayya, SPSR Nellore, Tirupati would come under the CTC established in Kadapa.

He said in view of uplifting the living standards of farming communities, the Ministry of Cooperation has decided to transform the 95,000 PACS across the country. As part of this initiative, Ministry of Cooperation has changed the bylaws recently.

He said that as per the guidelines, training would be given to the farmers on business, marketing, long-term and short-term loans, maintaining petrol bunks and LPG gas centres, dairy farms, fertiliser shops, food grains procurement, godowns and sericulture. He urged the farmers to utilise the opportunity.