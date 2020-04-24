Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha inaugurates Turmeric Purchase Centre

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha advised farmers to sell their produce only in the government market yards to get Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

He inaugurated Turmeric Purchasing Centre here on Thursday and addressed the gathering. He said the state government has established purchasing centres at market yards for the benefit of farmers.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Turmeric PurchasingCentres were established in Kadapa, Rajampet, Mydukuru constituencies in the district. He said that Rs 6,850 MSP is being paid per quintal on turmeric and farmer will get Rs 1,850 profit on each quintal of their produce.

He asked the farmers not to approach middlemen for selling paddy. The government has taken decision to purchase 30 quintals of paddy from every farmer in the present season and provide remunerative price. Kadapa market yard chairman Baskar Reddy, Agriculture Deputy Director Kalpana and others were present.