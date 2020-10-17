Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha lays stone for beautification of Buggavanka dam

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on Saturday laid foundation stone for beautification works of Buggavanka dam along with MP Y S Avinash Reddy and MLC Jakiakhanam.



Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled that former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had initiated steps for beautification of Buggavanka dam. Later the works were stopped after his demise and due to various political reasons, he stated. Basha said that after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, he was keen on developing Kadapa city in all fronts and added the government has sanctioned Rs 14.28 crore for construction of 5-km length service road for Buggavanka dam and tenders process was also completed.

MP Avinash Reddy said that Rs 55 crore was sanctioned for developing old Kadapa Lake and Rs 4 crore for beautification of Rajiv Marg.

The MP said that the pipeline works meant to bring backwaters from Somasila to Kopparthi and Parisramikavada in Kadapa city and underground drainage works would be taken up very soon.

Joint collector Dharmachandra Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Lavanna, former mayor Suresh and others were present.