  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Madhavi Latha alleges rigging by MIM, demands fresh polling

Madhavi Latha alleges rigging by MIM, demands fresh polling
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Madhavi Latha has accused the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of...

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Madhavi Latha has accused the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of election rigging and is demanding the cancellation of the current polling in Hyderabad constituency, calling for fresh elections.

Addressing the media, Madhavi Latha stated her intention of pursuing all available avenues to ensure the complete re-polling of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. She alleged significant support from election staff in favour of AIMIM party on the polling day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X