Madhavi Latha alleges rigging by MIM, demands fresh polling

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Madhavi Latha has accused the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of election rigging and is demanding the cancellation of the current polling in Hyderabad constituency, calling for fresh elections.

Addressing the media, Madhavi Latha stated her intention of pursuing all available avenues to ensure the complete re-polling of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. She alleged significant support from election staff in favour of AIMIM party on the polling day.