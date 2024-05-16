Live
- Delhi High Court issues notice to CBI on K. Kavitha's bail plea
- Disney Star to include Indian sign language and audio descriptive feed for T20 WC
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Madhavi Latha alleges rigging by MIM, demands fresh polling
Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Madhavi Latha has accused the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of election rigging and is demanding the cancellation of the current polling in Hyderabad constituency, calling for fresh elections.
Addressing the media, Madhavi Latha stated her intention of pursuing all available avenues to ensure the complete re-polling of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. She alleged significant support from election staff in favour of AIMIM party on the polling day.
