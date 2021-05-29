Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha presents Rs 10 Lakh bonds to Covid orphans

Kadapa: An emotional atmosphere prevailed at the Collector's office on Saturday when the administration issued bonds each worth Rs 10 lakh to those children, who lost their parents due to Covid-19.

As many as five children from 3 families came to the Collector's office to receive the financial help extended by the government on Saturday.

The victims were Zinka Divya,16 and Zinka Bhagiradh, children of Z Chandrababu, Lakshmidevi (both died of coronavirus), Sidhavatam mandal, Syed Mubarakh,15, son of Gouse Basha, Kadiroon of Kadapa city, N Ramudu,17 and N Lakshmanudu, 15, the children of N Pullaiah and Narayanamma hailing from Khajipet.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was extending financial help to these children to provide bright future to them. He said Rs 10 lakh would be deposited in the banks with the name of victims and the interest drawn for every 3 months would be utilised for education and other purposes of children.

District Collector CH Harikiran said that this kind of facility would be available to children who lost their parents either with coronavirus or other reasons.

He said the victim can draw the principle amount after he crossed 25 years of age. MP Y S Avinash Reddy, Joint Collector Saikanth Varma( development), State Industries Infrastructure facilities advisor R Veera Reddy, ICDS PD Padmaja and DM&HO Anilkumar were present.