Kadapa: Display list of beneficiaries of schemes, Collector tells officials

Kadapa: District Collector Ch. Harikiran has directed the officials to display the list of beneficiaries by explaining the reasons at every office with regard to ongoing welfare schemes in the district.



Earlier, the Collector participated in a video-conference addressed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and later addressed a review meeting with officials here on Tuesday. He directed the officials that selection of eligible beneficiaries must be in transparent manner. If a person becomes ineligible, the department officials have to specify the reasons, he said.

Harikiran further said distribution of house sites in the district postponed until further orders from the government.

He made inquiries about the status of new Village Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, YSR Village clinics, sand reaches, land acquisition related to projects and measures to curb, Covid-19. DRO Raghunath CPO Tippey Swamy and others were present.