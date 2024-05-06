Kadapa dist records 84.05% registration for postal ballot voting

Kadapa: District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju disclosed the voting percentage details of postal ballots across all Assembly constituencies in Kadapa district, alongside an overall registration rate of 84.05%.

With a total of 13,062 votes cast, the district saw a significant turnout for postal ballot voting. Ramaraju emphasised the importance of facilitating voting opportunities for all eligible individuals, including polling officials engaged in election duties.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Collector Ramaraju announced that polling officers, who were unable to register for postal ballot on May 5, could avail themselves of the facility on May 6, from 7 am to 5 pm.