Kadapa District Collector emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order during the elections and instructed the police officers to ensure security at all polling stations. He also highlighted the need for all teams to work together efficiently to ensure a smooth and fair election process.



In conclusion, the District Collector urged all election management officials to remain impartial and conduct themselves with integrity throughout the election period. He emphasized that the success of the electoral process depends on the dedication and professionalism of all those involved