Kadapa: DMHO asks NGOs to create awareness on female foeticide

Kadapa: The District-level Advisory Committee (DLAC) meeting on Pre- Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) on Monday warned of sending notices to scanning centres and medical practitioners who were responsible for encouraging gender determination tests(GDT). The meeting also decided to permanently abolish certificates of those doctors who encourage GDT by bringing the issue to the notice of Medical Council of India(MCI).

Speaking on the occasion, District Medical & Health Officer Dr Nagaraju said that it is unfortunate some doctors and scanning centres were encouraging foeticides for easy earning of money which ultimately leads to reducing female sex ratio in the district. He urged the parents not to approach scanning centres for GDT as it is a serious crime. He also appealed to NGOs to extend their support to the government in preventing foeticides by bringing awareness among public over the issue.

Additional DM&HO Dr Jyostna said this scenario has been witnessing in backward areas in the district due to poverty and other social reasons. She stressed the need for conducting more awareness camps in the backward areas in the interest of protecting female population in the district. ICDS officials, PCPNDT members, NGOs and others were present.