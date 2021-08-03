Kadapa: Ensure speedy disposal of grievances says Collector M Hari Narayanan

Chittoor/Kadapa: District Collector M Hari Narayanan instructed all the departmental heads to take immediate steps for redressing the grievances of people in the Spandana programme.

He asked the officials to respond positively for doing the needful to the aggrieved petitioners.

Earlier, the collector received petitions from various sections of people and instructed the concerned officials to resolve the problems in a stipulated time. Joint collectors Veerabrahmam (Development), Rajasekhar (Welfare), Venkateswarlu (Housing), Murali, District Revenue Officer and others were present. He instructed that District Medical Officer to take effective steps for achieving the targets of Covid vaccination in the district.

The government was very particular to conduct Spandana strictly to find ways and means to resolve the issues of people, he said and added that the grievances of ST, SC and women should be given top priority besides handicapped and senior citizens.

Meanwhile in Kadapa, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju directed the officials to ensure speedy disposal of grievances received in the Spandana programme.

The Collector along with Joint Collectors M Gouthami (revenue), CM Saikanth Varma (Development), A Dharma Chandra Reddy (welfare) and Dhyana Chandra (Housing) received representations from people during Spandana programme on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that Spandana programme was suspended for due to coronavirus pandemic. He said following directions of the Chief Minister, it was resumed from July 26. The Collector directed the officials to be transparent while addressing the grievances. DRO Malola, trainee Collector Kartik and officials were present.