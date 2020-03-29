Kadapa: Free ration for white card holders says Deputy Chief Minister Amzadh Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzadh Basha has said that in the wake of lock down declared by Center, the state government has decided to distribute rice and Red Gramatat free of cost to white ration holders.

Speaking after distributing ration to the at Sankarapuram area in the city here on Sunday said beneficiaries need not worry over securing ration as it will sufficiently available with the government every eligible must have avail rice and Red Gram till 15th April at FP shops across the district.

He said FP's would be opened from 6AM to 1PM every day. He urged the purged t.eople not come throng to FP's in huge gathering as they should have the ration a specified time allocated them in the interest of maintaining social distance.

He urged the people should brought to his notice when they gace any kind of problems with FP's holders like difference in weing, no stock of goods as it will be solved immediately. Earlier the minister visited market places, and fish market in the city. Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Lavanna and others were present.

