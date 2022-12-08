Kadapa: God only can save state, says actor Pridhvi Raj

Kadapa (YSR district): Film actor Pridhvi Raj said that God only can save Andhra Pradesh as the government has already lost its tracks.

The actor visited Ameen Peer Dargah (Pedda Dargah) in Kadapa and offered special prayers on Wednesday.

Later, speaking to media persons, Pridhvi Raj said that all sections in the state are feeling insecure for various reasons. Denying that he was forced to leave YSRCP, he said that himself came out of the party as he was not able to adjust with the system.

Pridhvi Raj said that he worked sincerely in the interests of YSRCP until he left the party. He was here as part of shooting of 'AP 04 Ramapuram Cinema' and the film unit also visited Ameen Peer Dargah and offered special prayers on Wednesday.