Kadapa: HPCL donates 2,000 PPE kits

Kadapa: As part of extending support to curb the spread of coronavirus, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has donated Rs 12.50 lakh worth 2,000 Personal Protection Equipment Kits each costing Rs 630 to the administration.



Dharmapuri Pipeline Project Kadapa Chief Manager Vikram Singh, senior manager Avinash Singh and other representatives of HPCL met Collector Ch. Harikiran at his camp office and handed over the PPEs to him on Wednesday. Meanwhile Kadapa District Cooperative Central Bank(KDCCB) Employees Association donated Rs 20,32,380 to the District Relief Fund on Wednesday.

District Physical Directors Association also donated Rs 1,00,000 to the relief fund.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Ch. Harikiran said that many philanthropists, employees and companies coming forward extending support to the administration in various methods. He asked the people to strictly observe social distancing to prevent spread of virus in the district. MP Avinash Reddy, Mydukuru, and Kamalapuram MLAs A Raghu Rami Reddy, P Ravindranath Reddy respectively, KDCCB chairman V Tirupal Reddy and others were present.