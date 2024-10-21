Kadapa Leaders Visit Family of Murdered Student, Demand Justice for Victims of Violence Against Women

In a heartfelt visit to the family of a student who was tragically murdered by a former lover in Badvel, Kadapa Member of Parliament YS Avinash Reddy, along with MLA Dr. Dasari Sudha and MLC DC Govinda Reddy, expressed their condolences and assured the bereaved family of their unwavering support.

During the visit, MP YS Avinash Reddy emphasized the widespread fears parents of girl children face in the current climate of violence. "This is inhumanity beyond words," he stated, referencing a similar incident in Guntur in 2021 where the perpetrator was swiftly convicted. He questioned the effectiveness of the state government in handling the alarming rate of such incidents, citing reports of 74 similar cases occurring within just four months. "Is there real peace and security in Andhra Pradesh? The Home Minister has stated that he cannot provide security everywhere," he remarked.

Reddy highlighted the promising academic record of the young victim, who was a top performer in her 10th grade. He criticized the government’s failure to respond adequately, stating, "Even now, the state government should wake up from its slumber. Had the emergency response systems been properly implemented, authorities could have reached the scene within ten minutes."

Adding to the concerns, MLA Dr. Dasari Sudha questioned the role of the female Home Minister, urging that politics must not interfere with taking strong measures against rising atrocities toward women. "What assurance can this government provide to reassure the mother that no other parent will suffer a similar loss?" she asked, vowing that they would continue to advocate for justice for the family.

The grieving mother, quoted during the leaders' visit, called for severe punishments to serve as a deterrent to future crimes, illustrating the urgent need for systemic change and heightened protections for women in the state.

As the community reels from this latest tragedy, local leaders are calling for immediate action and accountability from the government to address the escalating violence against women and restore faith in public safety.