Kadapa Mayor expresses gratitude to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Kadapa: Mayor K Suresh Babu accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and YSR Congress party Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Akepati Amarnath Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

He thanked the Chief Minister for selecting him for Kadapa Mayor's post. He appealed to the Chief Minister to sanction more funds for the development of Kadapa city.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that Kadapa city will witness tremendous development in the coming days as the Chief Minister had assured to sanction adequate funds.