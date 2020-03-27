Kadapa: MP YS Avinash Reddy allocates 2 crore for prevention of coronavirus

Kadapa: City MP YS Avinash Reddy allocated Rs 2crore from MP funds for prevention of spread of coronavirus in the district. In a letter addressed to the Collector on Thursday, the MP urged the district administration to utilise these funds for the works relating to restriction of coronavirus.

The MP also stated that he had already assured to give one month salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund, another one month salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the purpose. District Collector Ch Harikiran thanked the MP for his initiative in allocating the funds.

Meanwhile it is learnt that BJP MP CM Ramesh has announced Rs 50 lakh to the district and Rs 1crore to Chief Minister Relief Fund for restriction of coronavirus in the district.