Kadapa not Jagan Ilaka-Kadapa prajala ilaka: TDP politburo member

KADAPA: Kadapa is not `Jagan Ilaka but it is Kadapa prajala ilaka' stated TDP politburo member Srinivas Reddy. He said that entire Rayalaseema will get benefited by organising Mahanadu in Kadapa for the first time after 43 years of party formation.

He said that Kadapa mahanadu venue was preferred as the TDP got 40 assembly seats in Rayalaseema out of total 52 and in Kadapa district alone TDP won 7 seats out of ten assembly seats.

He expressed hope that Chief Minister Chandfrababu Naidu will announce several boons to Kadapa during the mahanadu programme. When asked about Lokesh mark on Mahanadu and reforms in TDP, the TDP leader said that reforms are must as per changing circumstances.

He said Lokesh has been establishing his mark using technology for strengthening the party, he added.

Kadapa MLA said that the TDP has been giving top priority for women welfare from the beginning. She said that they would extend support if Lokesh got elected as working president. She said with organising mahanadu Kadapa emerged as centre of attraction.