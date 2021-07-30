Kadapa: NSUI demands release of revised job calendar

Kadapa: Students under the aegis of NSUI staged a protest at the Collector's office demanding release of new job calendar here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, NSUI national secretary Nagesh Kariyappa said that the state government has washed off its hands by just releasing 11,000 jobs through job calendar against 2.35 lakh vacancies in the state. He demanded the government to issue revised job calendar by including all vacant posts.

NSUI state president Naga Madhu Yadav said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to honour his promises given to the unemployed youth during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Later the protesters submitted a memorandum to DRO Malola. District Congress president N Srinivasa Rao, NSUI state vice-president Druvakumar Reddy, district president M Babu, Pullaiah, Sampath, Syamala Devi, Sujatha, Lavanya and others were present.