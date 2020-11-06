Kadapa: Police arrests Inter-State red sander smuggler in Bangalore

Kadapa: Special party police have arrested a notorious and inter-state smuggler called Basha alias Basha Bhai in Bangalore on Friday. Basha Bhai was accused in red sander smuggling as several cases were registered against him in different police stations in Kadapa district.

According to the sources as part of on going searching operations, special party police have reportedly taken three members of hijack gang against seven involved in chasing of red sander smugglers vehicle three days ago. It is learnt that during the interrogation, the three-member hijack gang disclosed the name of Basha Bhai as the following tip of police busted him at Bangalore along with some red sander logs. It is said that police would have brought all the accused to Kadapa very soon.

Meanwhile the hijack gang who were responsible for chasing redsander smugglers vehicle were belongs to Duvvuru, Rayachoti, Pendlimarri mandals.