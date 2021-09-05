Kadapa: Political scene hots up in Badvel constituency

Kadapa: Though Election Commission of India yet to announce the date for conducting byelection in Badvel SC constituency, political scenario in YSR Kadapa district hots up with major political parties rope their candidates and planning strategies to win the segment.

It may be recalled that byelection was necessitated for Badvel constituency following the death of YSR Congress MLA Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah in March 2021.

Though major parties, YSR Congress, TDP, Congress, BJP and Left parties are in the fray, the keen contest is mainly between ruling YSRCP and TDP only.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who consoled the family members of MLA, announced name of G Sudha, widow of Venkata Subbaiah, as a candidate on behalf of YSRCP in the byelection.

TDP finalised the name of Dr Obulapuram Rajasekhar as its nominee. Dr O Rajasekhar, who was contested for Badvel MLA seat as TDP candidate in 2019 elections, was defeated in the hands of YSRCP nominee G Venkata Subbaiah with 44,734 difference of votes.

Meanwhile BJP is planning to field former Badvel MLA Thiriveedhi Jayaramulu as its nominee. It may be recalled that T Jayaramulu, who won the election from Badvel constituency under the banner of YSRCP in 2014 elections, after two years joined with the TDP due to political reasons.

However, just ahead of 2019 general elections in March, Jayaramulu resigned for TDP and joined BJP and contested the election from the same party from Badvel constituency. However, he was defeated in triangular contest by securing just 735 votes and lost deposit in the elections. Meanwhile the Congress party which had fielded one Merry Kamalamma as its nominee in 2019 elections, yet to finalise its candidate as that party is contemplating to field new candidate in the byelection.