Kadapa: Red sanders logs worth Rs 40 Lakh seized, 7 held

Kadapa: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force sleuths arrested a 7-member gang and recovered Rs 40 lakh worth 430 kgs weighed 22 red sanders logs, a car, auto and lorry from them between Venkata Reedy Palle-Maravari Palle villages in Railway Kodur mandal on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as G Rajesh, A Nagaiah (Surapurajupalle), N Narayana (Venkata Reddy palle), A Chandrasaker (Gangaraju palle), A Veeranjaneyulu (Ayyaraju palle), A Appaiah (Raghava Raju puram of Railway Kodur mandal) and R Chengal Raju (Subbaraju Palle village of Rajampet mandal of YSR Kadapa district.

According to the Railway Kodur Red Sanders Task Force CI Krupanandam, while police were conducting combing operations in the forest areas in Railway Kodur mandal, they noticed the smugglers loading logs into lorry and auto between Venkata Reddy palle and Maravari palle villages in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police surrounded the culprits and recovered 22 logs from them. He said that some persons managed to escape from the spot. Searching operations launched to detain the remaining accused. A case has been registered by Red Sanders Task Force police.