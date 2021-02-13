Kadapa registers 84.12% polling in second phase of elections

Kadapa: The second phase of elections in 135 panchayats across Kamalapuram and Rayachoti constituencies are held peacefully in the district on Saturday.



According to official sources, 84.12 polling of percentage was registered against 78.12 per cent of polling in the first phase at conclusion of election by 3.30 pm on Saturday.

A large numbers of voters exercised their franchise at the polling booths since the beginning of election at 6.30 am. Many senior citizens and differently-abled voters came out to exercise their franchise with the help of police and local youth.

Following guidelines of the State Election Commission (SEC) last hour of the election time from 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM was allocated to Covid-19 positive patients in a separate counter arranged in all centres.

No untoward incident reported so far at any polling centre following strict vigil especially 3 tier security arranged at 35 sensitive and hyper-sensitive places in Lakkireddypalli and Sambepalle mandals. District Collector and District Electoral Officer Ch Harikiran, Superintendent of police K K N Anburajan inspected the polling booths in several areas and expressed satisfaction over smooth conduct of election.