Kadapa: Schools wear festive look as students return

Kadapa: A festive look prevailed at Ganga Bhavanamma Government Girls High School at Chemmmumiyapet in the city with the parents along with their children in big numbers thronging the school for the launch of the prestigious Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) scheme here on Monday.

While lauding Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his initiative in providing infrastructure facilities in the government schools, a parent S K Dilshad lauded the State government for spending funds in a big way on education in the interest of poor students.

She said that her two children were studying in the government school on getting attracted by the development in infrastructure facilities. "JVK scheme is really a boon for poor people," she said.

Syed Salma, 10th class student said that she was feeling more comfortable as lessons were being taught by qualified teachers. "I thank Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching schemes to protect the interests of students," she said.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha who participated as chief guest in the programme, said that development of society is possible only by imparting quality education to students. Hence the government is spending huge money to provide a complete facelift to schools.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched various schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Goru Mudda, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka schemes only to provide better education to the poor.

He said that as many as 1,042 schools in the district were developed under Mana Badi- Nadu- Nedu concept in the first phase. District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju urged the parents to send their children to government schools instead of private educational institutions as there has been a significant improvement in teaching standards in government schools with the appointment of qualified teachers.

He said that the government is providing education material to 2,69,143 students studying from Class-1 to 10 for the academic year 2021-22. Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu, JC Saikanth Varma, DEO sailaja and others were present.