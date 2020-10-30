Kadapa: Special counter to deal with women's problems opened

Kadapa:To effectively implement the Disha Act, Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan inaugurated a special reception counter for women in Chinna Chowk police station in the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said 64 counters were established across the district to deal with the problems of women.

He said some staff was especially deployed to deal with cases related to women and children coming to the towns from villages.

The SP said the cops who were fixed responsibility for the purpose, attend the scene of offence immediately after receiving complaint from the victims. DSP's Suryanarayana(Kadapa city), Vamsidhar(SB), P Chenchubabu (faction zone) were present.