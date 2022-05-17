Kadapa: Srivari Kalyanam performed on grand note

Kadapa: TTD has organised Srivari Kalyanam in a grand note at Dhayana Mandiram in Tallapaka village as part of 614th Jayanthi Utsavam of Saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya on Monday. Vedic Pundits and Archakas performed the fete amidst chanting of Vedic hymns and devotional music.

TTD supplied drinking water, buttermilk and snacks during the event and Anna Prasadams after Kalyanam for huge number of devotees. Earlier, the Annamacharya Project Artists presented Nada Swaram and Saptagiri Sankeerthana Gosti Ganam. Later in the evening Munilakshmi and Mohan teams presented vocal programmes and Pramila team rendered Harikatha.

Thereafter Unjal Seva was performed at the 108 feet statue of Annamacharya on Rajampet- Kadapa highway where the two artists presented Sankeerthana Gosti Ganam followed by Harikatha programmes by Sitha Lakshmi of Tirupati city. TTD HDPP special officer Vijayasaradhi AEO Satyanarayana and Programme Assistant Latha were present.