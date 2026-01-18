People from Uttarakhand key force behind Delhi’s development: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that people from Uttarakhand are continuously making significant contributions to Delhi's development through social service, business, art and culture.

Speaking at an event to mark Uttarayan Kautik 2026, Chief Minister Gupta said that Uttarakhand is the motherland and Delhi is the workplace; this unity is our collective strength.

Such cultural events are a powerful and meaningful means of connecting every hill family living in Delhi with their roots, she said.

She was participating, along with Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport Harsh Malhotra, in a grand cultural programme organised at Ras Vihar in Patparganj.

Describing Uttarayani as a festival symbolising new beginnings, positive resolve, and renewed energy, the Chief Minister said that the celebrations inspire people to move forward with optimism.

She appreciated the vibrant ambience of the programme, stating that the traditional attire, folk music, dances, and the large public participation brought the living cultural spirit of Uttarakhand vividly to life in the national capital.

The Chief Minister said that Delhi reflects the diversity of India, where cultures, traditions, and festivals from across the country are celebrated together. From Bihu and Dandiya to Ganesh Utsav and Uttarayani, Delhi truly stands as a city of festivals throughout the year.

She reiterated that the Delhi Government is committed to taking the capital forward on the principle of ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’.

Extending her greetings to the people associated with Devbhoomi Uttarakhand on Uttarayani, CM Gupta assured that the Delhi Government stands firmly with them and will continue working collectively to build a stronger, more vibrant, and empowered Delhi.

Uttarayani is celebrated in the sacred Hindu month of Magh as per the Hindu calendar. In Uttarakhand, the festival is also known as Khichdi Sankranti and Ghughutia in different regions.

Fairs hold a special place in the cultural tradition of Uttarakhand, serving as platforms to showcase religious faith, local customs, art and cultural diversity. The Uttarayani Kautik fair is traditionally organised in the Kumaon region on the day of Makar Sankranti and carries significant cultural, religious and historical importance.