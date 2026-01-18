MNS biggest loser in tie-up with Uddhav Thackeray: CM Fadnavis

Pune: Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday launched a sharp critique of the alliance between the Thackeray brothers.

Speaking at a victory rally and later at a press conference here, CM Fadnavis termed Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) the “biggest loser” of the political tie-up, claiming his pre-poll prediction on the MNS–Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance had been borne out by the results.

Despite the high-profile union of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, the MNS managed to secure only eight seats.

“Politically, it was clear to me that MNS would be the biggest loser in this alliance. My prediction has been vindicated by the results. While the tie-up benefited Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and his party gained absolutely nothing,” CM Fadnavis said.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray dismissed the notion that the alliance was one-sided.

He pointed out that an MNS candidate won from the ward housing the Shiv Sena Bhavan, claiming this reflected mutual benefit.

“There was complete synergy between the workers of both parties. Wherever we campaigned, we saw no divide between MNS and Shiv Sena supporters. We fought this battle with a united heart,” Thackeray asserted.

Commenting on the BJP’s victory in the BMC elections, CM Fadnavis said it was “all touching and all-pervading”, breaking traditional caste and language barriers.

“The Marathi man of Mumbai, who some considered their private property, is now standing firmly with the BJP. Our corporators have won in slums, high rises, chawls, and Koliwadas. There is not a single area where the BJP did not find success,” he said, crediting the leadership of PM Modi for the party’s consistent dominance since 2014.

CM Fadnavis said that despite contesting fewer seats than the opposition, the BJP maintained a superior strike rate and vote share.