Kadapa: Stage set for 77th Independence Day celebrations

Kadapa (YSR district): The district administration is making elaborate arrangements for conducting 77th Independence Day in a grand scale on Tuesday. Following the directions of the government, the administration has proposed to organise various State government’s sponsored schemes like Ammavodi, pensions, housing, Jagananna Asara, YSR Vidya Kanuka, YSR health clinics, Rythu Bharosa, horticulture, agriculture, micro irrigation YSR Sunna Vaddi schemes through establishment of stalls during the event.

Joint Collector G Ganesh Kumar along with the officials inspected the arrangements at police parade grounds here on Sunday. He directed the officials to make arrangements like seating, stage, drinking water, public address system etc as per protocol. He gave a few suggestions to the officials over arrangement of stalls in the interest of public to witness them. RDO Dharmachandra Reddy, District Water Management Agency PD Yadhubhushan Reddy, District Rural Development Agency PD Anandha Naik, Information & Public Relation AD P Venugopala Reddy and others were present.