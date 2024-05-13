  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP complains to the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh Over Violence Against TDP Polling Agents; Requests Punitive Action Against Offenders

Telugu Desam Party Politburo Member Mohammed Ahmed Shariff penned a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, lodging a complaint about attacks against TDP agents by YSRCP in Rentala Village of Rentachintala Mandal.

Attached is a video depicting the ghastly incident perpetrated by YSRCP leaders in Macherla Assembly Constituency, where TDP members were seriously injured and seen with blood injuries. Shariff revealed that YSRCP goons were controlling the entry of booths armed with rods and knives, threatening voters and beating TDP agents. Additionally, at Kalvakuntla village of Pendurthi Mandal, the power supply was deliberately cut, rendering CCTV ineffective.

"It is distressing to note that even after the constituency was declared sensitive by the election authorities, YSRCP goons are allowed to organize physical attacks," he said. He further requested punitive action against the offenders and ensuring free and fair elections in the Macherla Assembly Constituency.

