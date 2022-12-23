Kadapa Steel Plant initiation will begin from next month: CM YS Jagan

Kamalapuram (YSR District): Foundation stone for the Kadapa Steel Plant in association with Jindal will be held during the last week of January 2023. Stating this here on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that Rs 8,800 crore will be pumped into the project for phase one and phase two works.

The CM was addressing a meeting after laying foundation stone for works worth Rs 905 crore in the Kamalapuram Assembly constituency. The steel plant, he said, was the dream of the people of Kadapa which was ignored by the previous government and the Centre after the bifurcation in 2014. He said that the district was neglected by successive governments after the death of his father. They shelved all pending projects, industrial, agriculture, irrigation and infrastructure. It was the YSRCP government which brought the district back on track, he claimed.

The electronic manufacturing cluster and industrial park at Kopparthi village would generate two lakh jobs in coming years, he said.

Taking pot shots at TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said he would not opt for one state or the other for political gains. He further said he was not like "adopted son" Pawan Kalyan who would opt for one wife after the other. The Chief Minister said he would strictly limit his politics to Andhra Pradesh and his pact would be with God and people.

Jagan said that the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme had revolutionised the welfare schemes, reaching the target groups. He said unlike the previous governments which was corrupt, YSRCP government was transparent in extending the benefits without corruption and discrimination. He said it was a pro-poor government. He asked people to evaluate the welfare schemes introduced by YSRCP.

Earlier, Jagan had laid foundation stones for Kupparti industrial zone, railway line to Krishnapatnam Port, water pipeline to the logistic park at Kamalapuram, Kupparti industrial park ROB in Kamalapuram, bypass road and road extension work in the assembly constituency and bridge on the Renigunta-Patha Kadapa road.