Kadapa: TDP leader demands arrest of former Minister Bhuma Akhilapriya

Kadapa : Allagadda TDP senior leader AV Subba Reddy has demanded Superintendent of Police KVV Anburajan to immediately arrest the former minister Bhuma Akhilapriya. Subba Reddy alleged that she had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him by offering ransom to hired killers.

AV Subba Reddy, along with his daughter Jaswanthi, submitted a memorandum to the SP here on Thursday. Later, addressing a press conference, the TDP leader alleged that Kadapa police have arrested A-1 to A-6 accused except B Akhilapriya who is A-4 accused in the case. He demanded the police to explain the reasons for not arresting A-4 accused in the case.

AV Subba Reddy daughter AV Jaswanthi alleged that B Akhilapriya and her husband B Bhargav Ram were responsible for encouraging murder politics in Allagadda as they were not able to face her father politically. She demanded the police to immediately arrest the duo in the interest of protecting law & order in Allagadda town.

It may be recalled that in the month of March police have arrested some persons during vehicle check-up and recovered lethal weapons from them. During the interrogation the accused confessed of their plan to kill AV. Subba Reddy on the direction of former minister. Police registered the case on 21st March mentioning B. Akhilapriya as A-4 accused in the case.