Bank staff demand 5-day work week

Vijayawada: Bank employees staged a large-scale dharna at Dharna Chowk here on Monday, demanding the implementation of a five-day work week in banks across the country. The protest was organised as part of a nationwide agitation held in State capitals under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine bank employee unions.

Union leaders expressed concern over the continued delay in implementing the 12th Bilateral Settlement and the agreements reached with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), stating that the failure to honour these commitments was highly unfortunate.

Addressing the gathering, All India State Bank Staff Federation General Secretary L Chandrasekhar and State Bank Officers’ Association President V Vijaya Shekhar announced that a nationwide bank strike has been called on January 27 if the long-pending demands are not resolved.

Union leaders G Kasi Viswanath, Shesha Sai, Ramana, and Raghuram criticised the Central Finance Ministry for going back on its assurance given two years ago to introduce a five-day work week in banks. They pointed out that while the Central government has already implemented a five-day work week in institutions such as LIC, GIC, and RBI, the same has not been extended to the banking sector.

Leaders Narasayya, Venkatesh Jayanti, and others described the delay as deeply disappointing and unfair to bank employees, who continue to shoulder increasing workloads. Several union leaders congratulated SBI Amaravati Circle Deputy General Secretary YSR Sekhar for successfully organising the dharna and mobilising bank employees in large numbers.