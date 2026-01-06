Tatenda Taibu hails U19 World Cup as a springboard for young stars

Harare: Former Zimbabwe skipper Tatenda Taibu, the ambassador for the upcoming ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, on Monday hailed the prestigious tournament that brings together the most talented young stars from around the world as the best springboard, setting many talented players on course for successful careers at the senior level.

Taibu should know this fact as he was involved in two editions of the tournament, in 2000 and 2002. He was the player of the tournament in the latter edition.

He went on to enjoy an impressive senior career, earning 150 ODI caps for Zimbabwe and becoming the youngest Test captain in history at the age of 20.

Speaking on his own U19 experience, Taibu said, “As soon as I got the call, my mind raced back to when I was U19 myself, and it feels nice to be a part of that again,” said Taibu. “Being the player of the tournament will always stick in my mind for the rest of my life.

“I’ve been involved in two ICC U19 World Cups myself, in 2000 in Sri Lanka and in 2002 in New Zealand, where I was named Player of the Tournament,” Taibu was quoted as saying by the ICC in a report on its website.

He also spoke on the pressure involved in representing one’s country at such a young age while stressing the importance of enjoying the game itself.

“There is a bit of pressure, you are playing for your country, and you want to do well. Everyone will be trying to use this as a trampoline to jump into professional cricket. However, they must not forget to enjoy the game. You play well when you enjoy cricket. When you put yourself under pressure, it might go a bit south," said Taibu. “It’s the memories that we remember. Yes, the numbers will always be there, but it is the memories that go a long way. When I look back at my U19 time, it is the memories and the people that I hold onto.”

Taibu produced a set of standout performances in 2002, despite Zimbabwe failing to advance beyond the group stage.

The 42-year-old made his first-class debut at 16 and senior international debut at 18, retired at 29, but remains actively involved in cricket as head coach of Papua New Guinea. Now based in the UK, he is particularly excited to return home for the tournament.

“Being back home will feel good. I am looking forward to seeing how Zimbabwe cricket is doing and where it is from the grassroots all the way to the elite. I can’t wait to watch all the players from the different countries playing in Zimbabwe and experiencing the lovely warmth of Africa,” he added.

He also emphasised the crowds that could be expected at the tournament in his home nation. “There is no doubt that there are going to be large crowds, especially in Harare. Bulawayo doesn’t have as big crowds, but sometimes they are actually the loudest.

“The love for the game has gotten better over the years in Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe are placed in Group C alongside England, Pakistan, and Scotland. The tournament kicks off on January 15, with 41 matches to be played across 23 days.