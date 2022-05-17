Kadapa TDP leader's car vandalised and threatened to leave politics

The Telugu Desam Party state secretary Sainath Sharma's car was attacked and vandalized by unidentified persons in Kamalapuram of YSR Kadapa district. The perpetrators also wrote on paper that they would kill him if he did not stop politics and stick it to the car. The incident took place while Sainath Sharma's car was parked at Ramapuram temple in Kamalapuram. TDP leaders believe the car was wrecked just after midnight on Monday.



In addition to destroying Sainath's car, the assailants also posted threatening letters at his house, which reads, "we will see your end and will kill you soon. These letters are causing a great deal of controversy locally. However,



Sainath had complained to the police alleging that his car was vandalized and threatening letters were pasted on his house.

Meanwhile, the incident has become a hot topic of discussion in the backdrop of the Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu's' Badude Badudu' program to be held in Kamalapuram of YSR Kadapa district on Wednesday. Telugu Desam Party workers expressed anger over these threats.