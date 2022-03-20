Kadapa: This YSRCP Government must go, declares BJP

Kadapa: The BJP made its roadmap clear for next elections in the state and has blown its poll bugle from Rayalaseema by organising 'Rayalaseema Ranabheri' in Kadapa, the native district of Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, on Saturday.

The performance of the state government came in for a sharp criticism from all leaders of the party, including Union minister G Kishan Reddy, former Union minister Y Sujana Chowdary, C M Ramesh. They said the YSRCP came to power by seeking one chance. "However, it will eventually turn out to be the last chance as the people are already fed up with their misrule."

Union minister for tourism Kishan Reddy said that this government must go now as it has pushed the state into heavy debts and ruined the financial situation. Soon it may even find it difficult to pay salaries. He said though the Chief Minister was from Rayalaseema, the region has been ignored and nothing has been done on irrigation front nor any concrete measures to develop the region were taken.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy should spell what he had done for the region. The Centre sanctioned several institutions after bifurcation but the state government did nothing to develop the region. The BJP, he said, was committed to the development of the region. He said it was time to end family rule and family politics.

Kishan Reddy said liquor and contractors' mafia were ruling the roost in the state. Corruption had reached new heights and anyone who questioned the government was being framed in false cases and put in jail. "I have seen many chief ministers but not like this one. Everyone knows what fate the dictators had met in the past," he added.

The Union Minister promised to visit Gandikota and take measures to develop it from tourism point of view.

BJP state in-charge Sunil Deodhar and others alleged that the YSRCP government had cheated women, farmers, unemployed youth and every section of the society. They said along with Jana Sena, the BJP will go to the people and expose the misdeeds and misrule of the YSRCP.

State president Somu Veeraraju said state BJP along with Jana Sena would go to the people and expose the misrule of YSRCP.