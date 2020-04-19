Kadapa to get 3 Covid designated hospitals said Collector Ch Harikiran

Kadapa: To effectively combat corona virus menace, the administration has decided to establish three more Covid-designated hospitals in the district. Already, 500 bedded Covid-19 designated was established in Fatima Medical College in Kadapa city.



According to the sources, in view of alarming rise in positive cases, Collector Ch Harikiran has resolved to expand the bed strength. As part of this initiative, it was proposed to establish a 210 bedded Covid-19 hospital at RIMS by dividing inpatient block into two parts by constructing a wall with zinc sheet. However, sources claim that doctors and nurses, who are already on Covid duty, will not be allowed to work in upcoming RIMS unit.

Apart from 210 beds, it was decided to allocate 24 beds for Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while remaining non AC beds. The construction of Covid-19 hospital will be taken up shortly, followed by hospitals in Proddaturu and Pulivendula in second and third phase respectively.

District Collector Ch Harikiran said that such a move was taken as a precautionary measure. "Right now there are 500 beds in Fatima Medical College where all patients are undergoing treatment. If there is a rise in positive cases, we don't want to be caught napping," he said.

Meanwhile, following directions of the state government, the district administration has conducted about 15,000 fever tests at various places in the district. Among them it was proposed to send 4,000 samples for swab tests, informed a medical officer.