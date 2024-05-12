Live
Kadapa: Voter participation emphasised
Kadapa : District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju stressed the importance of 48-hour silence period, which commenced at 6 pm on Saturday and emphasised the need for voters, political party representatives and election candidates to adhere to election regulations during this crucial time. Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate here on Saturday, he said that Kadapa comprises of seven Assembly constituencies and one Parliamentary constituency, with an estimaated population of 22,47,356 as on January 1, 2024. The voter population stands at 16,39,066, including 45,196 new voters.
Ramaraju detailed staff deployment, training completion and voter identity initiatives. Notably, a total of 610 Central government employees have been appointed as micro observers at polling stations, ensuring comprehensive monitoring. He also said Section 144 will be strictly enforced.