Kadiri YSRCP candidate BS Maqbool congratulated by YSRCP leaders

Kadiri Constituency YCP candidate BS Maqbool was congratulated by Durbara Mandal New Kalava Panchayat Sarpanch S Shekshawali Y Sub Sarpanch C Surendra Srinivasulu Reddy P Saifulla S Abdullah K Kondama Naidu Bandlapalli Zaheer S Hasan Bhasha P Habibullah P Umapati Naidu S Darbar S Jilan and mandal leaders activists. Fans participated in a big way and congratulated BS Maqbool.



















