Live
- IWL 2023-24: Gladys Amfobea gives HOPS FC a New Year gift, scores in win over East Bengal FC
- Mimicry episode over, Trinamool MP gets dinner invitation from VP
- Naidu slams Jagan for dropping only backward class sitting MLAs
- Gurugram hotel murder case: Police get 5-day remand of 3 arrested accused
- NHPC lines up Rs 4,000 crore for 750 MW hydro project in Gujarat
- India will be a Hindu nation when PM Modi comes to power again: Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik
- By-elections for two MLC seats in Telangana on Jan 29
- Grasim to issue rights shares at Rs 1,812 apiece
- Kurnool MLA Hafeez New distributes increased pension to elderly
- Gopalan Aerospace- City’s first step in Armed forces transport
Just In
Kadiri YSRCP candidate BS Maqbool congratulated by YSRCP leaders
Highlights
Kadiri Constituency YCP candidate BS Maqbool was congratulated by Durbara Mandal New Kalava Panchayat Sarpanch S Shekshawali Y
Kadiri Constituency YCP candidate BS Maqbool was congratulated by Durbara Mandal New Kalava Panchayat Sarpanch S Shekshawali Y Sub Sarpanch C Surendra Srinivasulu Reddy P Saifulla S Abdullah K Kondama Naidu Bandlapalli Zaheer S Hasan Bhasha P Habibullah P Umapati Naidu S Darbar S Jilan and mandal leaders activists. Fans participated in a big way and congratulated BS Maqbool.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS