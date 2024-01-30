  • Menu
Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool hands over CM Relief Cheque to needy

Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool hands over CM Relief Cheque to needy
YSRCP MLA candidate B.S. Maqbool recently handed over a check of one lakh rupees from the CM Relief Fund to Babu Jaan of Ward 18 in Kadiri town. Several councilors including Kulasekhar Reddy, ZPTC Basireddy Vishwanath Reddy, DK Babu, and others, were present during this program.

