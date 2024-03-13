Kailasagiri Pradakshina held with spiritual fervour

Tirupati: During the vibrant Maha Sivaratri celebrations, renowned Kailasagiri Pradakshina took place on Tuesday in Srikalahasti, brimming with spiritual fervour.

Normally scheduled during the 10th day of Brahmotsavams, this event attracted throngs of devotees who embarked on a pilgrimage around the hillock, offering prayers to the revered utsava idols, Somaskanda Murthy and Gnanambika.

Commencing around 7 am amidst the resonating chants of ‘Om Namah Sivaya’, the event concluded by evening, as temple authorities and thousands of devotees traversed the 25 km circuit around the hillock. Notable figures such as Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, Devasthanam chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu, and Executive Officer SV Nageswara Rao participated with devotion.

En route, devotees and locals extended prayers and Naivedyam to the deities as they processed through the villages, accompanied by enchanting Bhajan performances and cultural displays.

For devotees, Giri Pradakshina symbolises a sacred ritual to bring the divine closer through several villages en route Kailasagiri hillock. At each village, the procession was stopped to make the villagers offer prayers to the deities. Devotees believe that several sages and deities will traverse Kailasagiri to bestow blessings upon them and the nearby residents.

This sacred event occurs twice annually, coinciding with Makara Sankranti and Maha Sivaratri festivities following the Kalyanotsavam ceremony. Additionally, devotees traditionally ascend Dakshina Kailasagiri on every Pournami day to fulfill their vows. The temple administration has meticulously arranged for the smooth execution of Giri Pradakshina.

As part of the festivities, the temple management organised an Annadanam programme for participating devotees, which was inaugurated by the Devasthanam Chairman and EO at Anjuru Mandapam.