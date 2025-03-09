Live
Kailasagiri ropeway services
charged with ₹50,000 fine
Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) secretary Murali Krishna directed the management of Conveyor and Ropeway Services Private Ltd here on Saturday to refrain from disposing of waste in open and ensure maintenance of cleanliness in the surrounding area.
It may be recalled that a fire mishap occurred near the ropeway at Kailasagiri on Friday.
Chairperson of VMRDA MV Pranav Gopal and VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan noticed that the fire mishap occurred because of non-disposal of waste materials, such as tyres, oil clothes, and unused fibre materials.
The fire incident has raised serious concerns regarding the operational safety protocols of the administration. The burning of waste significantly impacted the brand image of Kailasagiri, which is one of the safest and attractive tourist destinations in Visakhapatnam.
Keeping the incident in view, the VMRDA officials took immediate action against the ropeway management. For violating norms in disposing of waste by the management of the ropeway service, a penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on them on Saturday.
The VMRDA officials directed the management to pay the fine within seven days.