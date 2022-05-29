Kaivalya, daughter of Ramanarayana, joins TDP

Nellore: K Kaivalya Reddy, daughter of Venkatagiri legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, joined the TDP during Maha Nadu in Ongole on Saturday. Kaivalya is daughter of Ramanarayana Reddy and daughter-in-law of former Badvel legislator K Vijayamma.

Bijivemula Veera Reddy from Badvel is a five-time MLA, who won twice from Congress and thrice from TDP after joining the TDP in 1985.

He also served as Agriculture Minister in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet. He died in 2000 and his daughter K Vijayamma also won the polls from Badvel subsequently.

Vijayamma's son Ritesh Reddy is active in TDP and on Saturday, both Vijayamma and Kaivalya Reddy attended Maha Nadu and Kaivalya joined the party in the presence of party secretary Nara Lokesh.

The family is staunch supporters of TDP and Kaivalya is the third generation to join the party. Even though byelection has been scheduled for Atmakur constituency after demise of Mekapati Gautham Reddy, TDP is not contesting the polls respecting their policy of supporting the family member of any deceased people's representative.