Kakani denies allegations, vows fight

Nellore: YSRCP district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy denied allegation that he was involved in illegal quartz mining and added that he was never afraid of ‘illegal cases’ and is ready to go to jail if courts find him guilty.

An hour after police registered a case against him, he addressed a press conference at party district office on Tuesday.

Govardhan Reddy claimed that it is not new for him to face ‘illegal’ cases as TDP-led coalition government has already registered eight cases against him on various issues.

He said the coalition government is always thinking how to implicate YSRCP leaders instead of concentrating on state development.

Govardhan Reddy said he would legally fight the government to prove his innocence in the case.