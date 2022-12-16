Kakani distributes addl support of 15,000 to ST beneficiaries

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that they are providing additionally Rs 15,000 support to ST housing beneficiaries besides Rs 1.80 lakh aid. Distributing a cheque of Rs 26 lakh to 176 beneficiaries in a programme at Manubole on Thursday, Kakani said they have started the first-of-its-kind programme in Sarvepalli constituency for the benefit of poor tribal families. He said these poor people cannot start housing activity on their own with their meagre finances and they need initial capital. So, he said, they were supporting them providing Rs 15,000. Govardhan Reddy said they have identified 3,500 tribal beneficiaries from 5 mandals of his constituency.

The amount is being spent from the donations of philanthropists and support under Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said till now they have provided support to 1,076 beneficiaries in the entire constituency and said they would provide support to others shortly. The Minister said the chief minister was realising the dream of the poor having their own house by providing a house site and extending support for construction of houses also. He appealed to the people to utilise the opportunity and construct the house overcoming the teething problems. Prior to the programme, Govardhan Reddy garlanded the portrait of Amarajeevi and offered tributes to mark his death anniversary.