Kakani Govardhan Puja kick starts election campaign, says YS Jagan implemented welfare schemes

As the election schedule unfolds, political leaders in Andhra Pradesh are gearing up to launch their respective campaigns in distinctive styles. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced its ambitious goal of reaching out to all 175 constituencies, with leaders aiming to connect with voters in a meaningful manner. Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy set the tone by commencing the election campaign in Venkannapalem, located in Totapalli Guduru mandal of Nellore district.

Emphasizing the significance of tradition and Vastu principles, Minister Kakani disclosed that he had initiated campaigns in the last two elections from Venkannapalem village. Maintaining this practice, he launched the current campaign from the same village, symbolizing continuity and a strong connection to the electorate.

Minister Kakani asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, the government had diligently fulfilled all promises made to the people. This track record, he stated, emboldened him to approach voters directly, seeking their support in the upcoming elections.

Criticizing the alliance of TDP-Janasena-BJP that secured power in the 2014 elections, Minister Kakani accused them of betraying the public trust by failing to deliver on their electoral commitments. He urged the electorate to carefully evaluate past performances and make informed decisions for the future.

Minister Kakani's proactive engagement with voters and his appeal for thoughtful consideration align with the broader campaign strategies unfolding in Andhra Pradesh as parties and candidates intensify their efforts to secure support ahead of the upcoming elections.